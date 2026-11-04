Shilpa CDMO to invest $50M in peptide manufacturing at India site

The Raichur campus expansion will add 10 kiloliters of synthesis capacity, with the first commercial production line scheduled to open next month.
Nov. 4, 2026
2 min read
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Shilpa CDMO
Shilpa CDMO interior unit 1 pharmaceutical equipment

Shilpa CDMO, the complex-molecule contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) brand of Shilpa Pharma Lifesciences, plans to invest $50 million to expand peptide manufacturing at its Raichur, India campus. The phased investment is intended to add 10 kiloliters of solid-phase peptide synthesis (SPPS) reactor capacity to the three existing clinical-phase manufacturing lines.

The first addition will be a commercial manufacturing line scheduled to open in December 2026, with commercial supply expected to ramp up through 2027, according to the company. Shilpa said the line will include 500-liter and 1,000-liter reactors and will be designed to support annual production of up to 1 metric ton. Downstream equipment will include two 2-meter DAC columns, a preparative high-performance liquid chromatography system rated at 10,000 liters per hour, nanofiltration capacity of 1,000 liters per hour, and a 1,000-liter lyophilizer.

The company also plans to add 2-kiloliter, 3-kiloliter, and 5-kiloliter SPPS reactors as part of the phased expansion. Shilpa said the expanded operation will comprise six parallel current Good Manufacturing Practice (cGMP) lines, supporting SPPS, liquid-phase peptide synthesis, and hybrid synthesis.

According to Shilpa, the platform will support linear, cyclic, and branched peptides, including molecules incorporating unnatural and D-amino acids, lipidation, conjugation, and radioligand components. The company also plans to dedicate one line to cytotoxic peptide manufacturing using SPPS, building on its existing peptide and peptide-conjugate development capabilities.

Shilpa said the investment is intended to address purification bottlenecks during peptide scale-up. The company cited demand for GLP-1 products and increasingly complex peptide therapeutics as drivers of the expansion.

The investment follows the October launch of Shilpa CDMO as a dedicated complex-molecule CDMO brand. The broader business also includes Shilpa Biologicals’ antibody-drug conjugate manufacturing capabilities at its facility in Dharwad, India.

This piece was created with the help of generative AI tools and edited by our content team for clarity and accuracy.
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