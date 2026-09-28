CordenPharma breaks ground on $200M peptide expansion in South Carolina

The North Augusta project will add 68,000 square feet of commercial manufacturing space and expand upstream peptide synthesis capacity.
Sept. 28, 2026
2 min read
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(CordenPharma Photo) &ndash; Sept 22, 2026 CordenPharma Groundbreaking in North Augusta, South Carolina (US) welcomes (from left to right) CordenPharma CEO &amp; President Dr. Michael Quirmbach, Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Industry and Analysis Steven Haines, South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster, North Augusta Mayor Briton Williams, and CordenPharma Chairman of the Board Paul Perreault.

CordenPharma, a Basel, Switzerland-based contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), has broken ground on a more than $200 million expansion at its South Carolina facility in North Augusta.

The project will add 68,000 square feet of commercial manufacturing space and expand the site’s upstream peptide synthesis capabilities. The facility will support solid-phase peptide synthesis (SPPS), liquid-phase peptide synthesis (LPPS), and hybrid production platforms from clinical development through commercial manufacturing.

The expansion will complement CordenPharma’s large-scale downstream peptide manufacturing operations in Colorado. The company expects its South Carolina and Colorado facilities to represent more than $1.4 billion in U.S. peptide manufacturing investment and said the South Carolina project will create more than 200 jobs.

The CDMO said the expanded network will provide dual-site manufacturing options and support technology transfer between facilities. The additional capacity is intended to support peptide APIs used in therapies for obesity, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, cancer, and other conditions.

Earlier this month, CordenPharma announced an €80 million (about $94 million) expansion of sterile injectable manufacturing at its Caponago, Italy, facility. That project includes a new 11,000-square-meter building, two aseptic fill-finish lines, and expanded packaging and analytical capacity, with total site capacity expected to reach up to 500 million sterile injectable units annually.

This piece was created with the help of generative AI tools and edited by our content team for clarity and accuracy.
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