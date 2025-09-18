AGC Biologics to shut Colorado sites, cut more than 275 jobs

AGC Biologics, a global contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) headquartered in Bothell, Washington, said it will close two Colorado facilities and lay off more than 275 employees by the end of 2025.

According to a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) Act filing, the company plans to permanently shut down its Boulder and Longmont sites, affecting 218 workers in Boulder and 48 in Longmont. Additional layoffs include one employee in Kremmling, Colorado, nine in Bothell, Washington, one in Klamath Falls, Oregon, and one in Newtown Square, Pennsylvania, all of whom support Colorado operations, according to the announcement.

The layoffs will occur in two phases, beginning Nov. 15 and concluding Dec. 31. The affected employees are not unionized and do not have bumping rights, the company said.

The Boulder facility, located at 5550 Airport Rd., and the Longmont site, at 4000 Nelson Rd., were among AGC’s U.S. biologics manufacturing operations. The company said the restructuring is intended to protect the long-term viability of the organization.

“AGC Biologics is initiating a structured process to sell its large-scale mammalian production sites in Colorado,” a company spokesperson said in an emailed statement. “This move enables AGC Biologics to increase focus in our strongest service areas for development and GMP manufacturing, encompassing mid-scale mammalian manufacturing, microbial, and cell and gene therapy, and leverage our global network in U.S., Europe, and Asia.”