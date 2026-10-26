Regeneron extends US supply agreement for Ebola treatment amid outbreak in Africa

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, a biotechnology company headquartered in Tarrytown, New York, has extended its agreement with the U.S. Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) to supply additional doses of Inmazeb, an antibody treatment for Ebola disease. The agreement adds approximately $270 million in value and extends planned deliveries to the U.S. government through 2031, according to the announcement.

Inmazeb combines three monoclonal antibodies — atoltivimab, maftivimab, and odesivimab-ebgn — and is approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to treat infections caused by Orthoebolavirus zairense in adults and pediatric patients, including neonates born to infected mothers. The treatment was first approved in 2020 and is used as part of U.S. preparedness efforts for potential Ebola outbreaks.

Separately, Regeneron is advancing maftivimab, one of Inmazeb’s antibody components, as an investigational treatment for Bundibugyo virus disease. The company said laboratory and nonhuman primate studies showed activity against the virus, which is responsible for an outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Maftivimab is being added to the PARTNERS (Platform Adaptive Randomized Trial for New and Repurposed Filovirus TreatmentS) clinical trial to evaluate its potential as a treatment; it is not approved for this use.

Regeneron said the additional Inmazeb supply will support U.S. preparedness while the company continues to investigate potential treatment options for other Ebola virus species.

The expanded procurement agreement follows Regeneron’s broader work in infectious disease preparedness and biologic drug development. In April, the company partnered with Telix Pharmaceuticals to develop radiopharmaceutical therapies for solid tumors, combining Telix’s radiopharmaceutical development and manufacturing capabilities with Regeneron’s antibody technologies.