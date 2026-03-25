Evotec subsidiary lands $10M BARDA deal for Ebola antibody manufacturing

Evotec SE announced its Seattle-based subsidiary, Just – Evotec Biologics, has been selected by the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) to advance manufacturing optimization for monoclonal antibody therapies targeting Ebola and related viruses.

According to the announcement, the multi-year agreement — valued at up to $10 million if all options are exercised — supports development of scalable, cost-efficient production processes for antibodies targeting Ebola virus disease and Sudan virus. The program is part of BARDA’s Biopharmaceutical Manufacturing Preparedness Consortium (BioMaP), aimed at strengthening U.S. response capabilities to public health threats.

Just – Evotec Biologics will apply its platform technologies to perform molecular optimization, cell line development, and process development for two antibodies identified from survivors of the 2014 Ebola outbreak. The company said the goal is to convert these candidates into high-yield, scalable manufacturing processes suitable for rapid deployment in emergency scenarios.

The agreement builds on Evotec’s broader shift toward a technology-focused business model. In late 2025, the company completed the sale of its Toulouse biologics manufacturing site to Sandoz AG in a deal valued at more than $650 million in potential payments, according to the company. The transaction included licensing of its continuous biologics manufacturing platform and supports Evotec’s strategy to expand as a scalable technology provider.