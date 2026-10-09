Multiply Labs raises $75M in Series B funding for robotic biomanufacturing

Multiply Labs, a San Francisco-based biotechnology automation company, has raised $75 million in Series B financing to expand its robotic manufacturing platform for cell and gene therapies and other advanced biologics.

The company said the financing will support manufacturing capacity, product development, and expansion of its engineering, regulatory, and commercial teams as it moves from clinical-stage deployments toward commercial-scale production. The round brings Multiply Labs’ total capital raised to more than $100 million.

Multiply Labs’ robotic systems are designed to automate timed and repetitive manufacturing steps while integrating with existing instruments and processes. The company said its systems can operate within existing facilities without requiring changes to validated manufacturing processes.

The platform initially focused on cell and gene therapy manufacturing and is expanding into additional biologics applications, including antibodies, viral vectors, and mRNA. Multiply Labs said the systems are designed to be operated directly by pharmaceutical and biologics manufacturers rather than through an outsourced manufacturing model.

According to the company, its robotic clusters can reduce contamination risks associated with manual handoffs while increasing manufacturing throughput. Multiply Labs also claims a 74% reduction in cost per dose and up to 100 times greater throughput compared with manual manufacturing.

The financing follows a January 2026 collaboration between Multiply Labs and AstraZeneca to evaluate GMP-ready robotic systems for commercial-scale cell therapy manufacturing. The companies are evaluating end-to-end automation using industry-standard cell therapy manufacturing instruments, with the goal of supporting higher-throughput production within existing facilities.

Multiply Labs said the AstraZeneca collaboration helped advance evaluation of its four-arm robotic clusters, which can operate multiple manufacturing instruments in parallel.

The Series B funding was led by Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong and NantWorks, with participation from AstraZeneca, Lingotto, Teradyne, and Strange Ventures, as well as existing investors.