Sensible Biotechnologies raises $47M to scale cell-based mRNA manufacturing

Sensible Biotechnologies, a biotechnology company developing cell-based manufacturing technologies for mRNA medicines, has raised $47 million to advance and scale its platform.

The financing includes a Series A and up to $20 million in non-dilutive funding from Slovakia and the European Union. The company said the funding will support the development and scale-up of its VECTOR platform, expansion of its AI-enabled mRNA design and high-throughput screening capabilities, and development of clinical-grade manufacturing capabilities.

Sensible’s platform uses engineered eukaryotic cells to produce naturally modified mRNA rather than relying on conventional cell-free synthetic production. The system combines sequence optimization, high-throughput screening, and cell-based manufacturing in an integrated process.

The company is also developing technology to capture and protect mRNA inside cells before purification. According to Sensible, external evaluations of its platform found no detectable double-stranded RNA (dsRNA) contamination, reduced cytokine activation, and higher protein expression compared with synthetic mRNA in human immune-cell assays.

Sensible said its cell-based approach is intended to reduce reliance on specialized raw materials and manufacturing inputs used in conventional mRNA production. It is targeting applications that could require higher or repeated dosing.

The company has established a strategic partnership with Sartorius to support the scale-up of its cell-based platform toward clinical-grade mRNA manufacturing. The startup also has additional partnerships with technology companies to support validation and scale-up.