Flamma to acquire Lundbeck API manufacturing site in Italy

Flamma, a Bergamo, Italy-based contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), has agreed to acquire Lundbeck Pharmaceuticals Italy from H. Lundbeck A/S, expanding its small-molecule active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) manufacturing capacity in Italy.

The Padova facility will add up to 220 cubic meters of manufacturing capacity, bringing Flamma’s total capacity in Italy to approximately 1,100 cubic meters. The site also includes an API manufacturing workshop recently approved by Italy’s Medicines Agency (AIFA), according to the company.

The facility adds capabilities in hydrogenation, micronization, high-pressure chemistry, hazardous chemistry, and high-containment manufacturing. Flamma said the site will support development and manufacturing of complex APIs from early-stage programs through commercial supply.

The acquisition is expected to give Flamma four cGMP API manufacturing sites in close proximity to each other in Northern Italy, in addition to its manufacturing operations in China and the United States. The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to close Jan. 1, 2027.

“Beyond the expansion of our manufacturing footprint, we are adding significant scientific, technical, and operational capabilities that will strengthen our ability to deliver innovative solutions across the entire pharmaceutical development lifecycle of small molecules and peptides,” Gian Paolo Negrisoli, CEO of Flamma, said in a statement.

Lundbeck said the divestiture will allow its future small-molecule manufacturing needs to be supported by its facility in Lumsås, Denmark. The Padova site has been part of Lundbeck’s operations for many years, according to Tine Bryan Stensbøl, interim head of product development and supply at Lundbeck.

Flamma said the acquisition supports its strategy of expanding its global CDMO platform for complex small-molecule APIs, as well as high-value amino acids and peptides.