AmbioPharm nears completion of Shanghai peptide manufacturing expansion

AmbioPharm, a U.S.-based contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) specializing in peptide production, is set to complete construction of its Shanghai Building 2 expansion next month. The 75,000-square-foot addition will increase commercial-scale manufacturing capacity for peptide active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), the company said.

The facility will include multiple 3,000-liter solid-phase and liquid-phase peptide synthesis (SPPS and LPPS) lines, cleavage lines up to 2,000 liters, and deprotection lines up to 1,000 liters. With these additions, AmbioPharm said it will be able to support GMP operations for batch sizes of 50 kilograms to 100 kilograms, including both conventional and fragment-based hybrid synthesis.

The $28 million expansion was first announced in late 2024 and is expected to provide capacity to produce more than 8 metric tons of crude peptide annually, according to the company. Material will be further processed using purification and isolation capabilities at the Shanghai site and at AmbioPharm’s U.S. manufacturing site in North Augusta, South Carolina.

AmbioPharm said the new facility is expected to be operational in the second half of 2025.