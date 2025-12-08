HP, mAbxience join forces to use AI to optimize biologics manufacturing

Spain-based mAbxience and tech giant HP announced a joint project focused on developing an artificial intelligence solution to support monoclonal antibody and biosimilar production. The work centers on a digital twin of the biological process intended to improve predictability, consistency, and efficiency during large-scale manufacturing, according to the companies.

The tool was developed using real production data processed through neural network models and later validated in an industrial environment. It allows teams to simulate, analyze and optimize stages of cell culture operations with the goal of increasing yields and reducing variability. The companies said this first prototype has already enabled more tightly controlled manufacturing campaigns under the collaboration framework.

mAbxience said the platform may support biosimilar licensees and contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) partners by improving development timelines and operational efficiency.

“Artificial intelligence may open a lot of yet untapped potential for biomanufacturing optimization,” Timo Liebig, mAbxience chief innovation officer, said in a statement.

“Through this collaboration with HP, we have successfully developed our first prototype enabling more efficient, more robust and even more tightly controlled manufacturing campaigns,” added Iván Sánchez, R&D director at mAbxience.

The initiative is part of a broader strategic collaboration to apply AI across key areas of mAbxience’s operations, including productivity and quality improvements. The companies stated that the solution, designed and validated at mAbxience’s site in León, Spain, may be replicable across other facilities.

In August 2022, Fresenius Kabi — an operating company of Fresenius — acquired a majority stake in mAbxience, creating a dedicated and vertically integrated biosimilars development and manufacturing platform.