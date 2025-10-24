Serán BioScience expands commercial manufacturing in Oregon

Serán BioScience, based in Bend, Oregon, announced the completion of two of three new buildings at its 100,000-square-foot commercial manufacturing campus, with construction underway on the third. The expansion includes a 50,000-square-foot manufacturing facility and an adjacent 50,000-square-foot building for packaging and supply chain operations.

Serán said the new site will strengthen its ability to deliver end-to-end development and manufacturing support for complex oral solid dosage forms, including spray drying, particle engineering, and advanced drug formulation.

“Our investment in commercial manufacturing capabilities is a direct response to the evolving needs of our clients,” CEO Dan Smithey said in a statement. “Modern medicines are increasingly complex and thus require specialized development and manufacturing. Pharmaceutical companies are looking for partners who can not only optimize performance at the clinical stage but also deliver scalable solutions that accelerate time-to-market.”

The adjacent warehouse and light manufacturing buildings totaling 50,000 square feet will support materials management, packaging, and labeling operations. The site is located near Serán’s existing 90,000-square-foot clinical development campus, where the company employs more than 190 professionals across 10 specialized facilities.