Vetter plans new commercial fill-finish lines across several global sites

Vetter, a Germany-based contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) focused on injectable drug products, plans to add 10 commercial filling lines across its global manufacturing network.

Seven lines will be added at existing facilities. The first, designed for filling pre-sterilized syringes, is now operational, while a second line is expected to begin operations by the end of 2026. Five additional lines for aseptic production are planned through 2028.

The remaining three lines are planned for Vetter’s new commercial manufacturing site in Saarlouis, Germany, which is expected to become operational by 2031.

The company is also expanding compounding, pharmaceutical storage, and visual inspection capabilities, while implementing cleanroom technology, automation, and digital systems across its operations.

The commercial expansion follows Vetter’s April announcement of investments in its clinical manufacturing network in the U.S. and Europe. The CDMO is advancing construction of a 160,000-square-foot clinical manufacturing facility in Des Plaines, Illinois, expected to be operational in 2029, while upgrading its Rankweil, Austria, clinical facility with additional compounding, weighing, inspection, cold-storage, and microbiological testing capabilities.

The investments add to Vetter’s broader expansion of injectable manufacturing capacity across clinical and commercial operations.