Vetter expands clinical manufacturing network in US, Europe

Vetter, a Germany-based contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) focused on injectable drug products, announced progress in expanding its global clinical manufacturing network across the United States and Europe.

The expansion is centered on scaling its development services to meet rising demand for early-stage manufacturing and in-human clinical trial materials. The CDMO said it is investing in capacity, technology, and infrastructure to support aseptic processing, filling operations, and clinical supply.

Vetter’s Skokie, Illinois site continues to support global biotech customers in clinical development, with more than 140 customers and over 350 compounds processed to date, according to the company. Construction is also advancing on a new 160,000-square-foot clinical manufacturing facility in Des Plaines, Illinois, which is expected to be operational in 2029 and will expand aseptic manufacturing capacity for early-stage programs.

In Europe, the company is upgrading its Rankweil, Austria clinical facility to handle increasing project complexity and volume. Enhancements include additional compounding and weighing capacity, expanded manual visual inspection, as well as new cold storage and active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) freezer units, along with increased microbiological testing capabilities, according to the announcement.

Vetter said aligning operations across its U.S. and European sites is intended to standardize processes, maintain consistent quality, and provide flexibility in clinical supply chains.

The expansion follows additional investments announced in 2026, including plans to build a commercial-scale injectable manufacturing facility in Saarland, Germany, to support long-term capacity growth and large-scale production.