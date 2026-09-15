Asahi Kasei launches automated benchtop to advance gene therapy manufacturing

Asahi Kasei Bioprocess, a subsidiary of Japan-based Asahi Kasei Corp., will introduce a benchtop system for automated single-use virus filtration at Bioprocess International East 2026, being held Sept. 15-18 in Boston.

The system is designed for laboratory-scale and process development applications and is the first benchtop-scale platform in Asahi Kasei Bioprocess’ virus filtration equipment portfolio. It supports workflows using 0.12- and 0.3-square-meter virus-removal filters.

Designed for gene therapy manufacturing, the system uses guided setup, tool-free tubing installation, and recipe-driven software to standardize filtration workflows. It also provides batch reporting and supports consistent execution of filtration processes, according to the company.

The benchtop format is intended to address process development requirements associated with gene therapy manufacturing, including operator training and the need to maintain consistent filtration procedures across development runs.

The equipment launch follows Asahi Kasei’s expansion of its virus-removal filter manufacturing capacity. In July 2025, Asahi Kasei Life Science announced plans to build a fourth dedicated filter production plant in Nobeoka City, Miyazaki, Japan. Construction was scheduled to begin in July 2026, with operations expected in January 2030.

The new plant is planned to produce additional virus-removal filter models used in biologics and plasma-derived therapeutic manufacturing. Asahi Kasei said the project is intended to expand filter production capacity in response to increasing demand for virus filtration in biopharmaceutical manufacturing.