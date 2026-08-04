Piramal expands peptide manufacturing with spray drying suite at India facility

Piramal Pharma Solutions (PPS), a contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) and part of Mumbai-based Piramal Pharma Ltd, has expanded its peptide development and manufacturing facility in Turbhe, India with a new spray drying suite designed to support formulation of peptide active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), highly potent APIs (HPAPIs), and other complex biomolecules.

According to the company, the closed-loop spray drying suite features Band 5 containment and includes dedicated air-handling units, inert gas supply, specialized HVAC systems, operator isolation, airlocked entry and exit points, as well as a dedicated cleaning area. The processing area meets ISO Class 8 cleanroom standards for environmental control during manufacturing.

The company said the suite is designed for small-volume, high-potency batches with a feed rate of up to one liter per hour. It can process highly concentrated solutions containing up to 30% water, supporting formulation of peptides and other biomolecules while also accommodating certain low-volume small-molecule applications.

“Peptides present some of the most intricate formulation challenges in pharmaceutical development, owing to their inherent instability and sensitivity to processing conditions,” Jordi Bacardit, global technical lead on peptides at PPS, said in a statement. “With the addition of the spray drying suite at Turbhe, we can help our partners bring stable, high-quality peptide formulations to patients in need worldwide.”

The expansion builds on Piramal’s recent efforts to strengthen its global manufacturing network. In June, the company reported completing more than 200 customer audits and receiving over 70 regulatory approvals across its facilities during the past fiscal year, while continuing investments in quality systems, digital manufacturing tools, and operational improvements.