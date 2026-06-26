Piramal Pharma Solutions touts global audit and regulatory performance

Piramal Pharma Solutions, a Mumbai, India-based contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), announced it has completed more than 200 customer audits and received more than 70 regulatory approvals across its global development and manufacturing network during the past fiscal year.

Piramal contends the audit outcomes reflect its ongoing quality strategy focused on compliance, audit readiness and operational performance across its facilities. The company’s approach includes quality governance, workforce training, process improvements, and digital tools designed to support manufacturing and quality operations.

The company said its quality initiatives include programs focused on improving manufacturing execution, reducing deviations, and strengthening regulatory preparedness. Piramal also uses digital platforms across quality and laboratory operations, including systems designed to support electronic quality management, laboratory workflows, documentation, and investigation processes.

Piramal said these digital tools are intended to improve data visibility, reduce manual activities, and support consistent execution across its global operations. The CDMO also said it has implemented training programs focused on audit readiness, regulatory engagement, and quality decision-making.

The announcement follows recent manufacturing expansion activity at Piramal facilities. In May 2026, the company entered an agreement with Botanix SB to support development and validation of an active pharmaceutical ingredient at its Riverview, Michigan facility. The agreement is intended to support potential commercial supply of the API and provide additional supply chain flexibility for the pharmaceutical program.