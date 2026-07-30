Lilly, Resilience partner with $750M Ohio investment

Resilience, a Blue Ash, Ohio-based contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), has expanded its manufacturing partnership with Eli Lilly through a $750 million investment to increase U.S. production of injectable medicines at its Ohio operations in the Cincinnati area.

The investment expands a collaboration launched in 2023 and adds manufacturing of Lilly’s KwikPen injectable device for diabetes and obesity medicines. According to the announcement, the expansion will create at least 400 new jobs, bringing Resilience’s Ohio workforce to more than 1,400 employees. Site preparation is underway, with operations expected to begin in early 2027.

The companies said the multi-year partnership has already produced more than 150 million doses of medicines in vial and prefilled syringe formats for patients in the U.S. The expanded agreement is intended to increase domestic manufacturing capacity, while supporting growing demand for complex injectable therapies.

Resilience currently operates two manufacturing facilities in the Cincinnati area totaling nearly one million square feet. The company recently established Blue Ash as its global headquarters and said the expansion further strengthens its long-term manufacturing presence in Ohio.

Earlier this month, Resilience outlined its strategy to focus on biologics and aseptic drug product manufacturing following the consolidation of six facilities in 2025 and the relocation of its headquarters from San Diego to Ohio. The company said it is concentrating investments on its manufacturing network in Cincinnati, Philadelphia, and Toronto, while expanding capacity for biologics, sterile injectables, and device assembly.

“We are proud of what we have built together with Lilly and this new expansion as we scale production of complex medicines in Ohio,” William S. Marth, president and CEO of Resilience, said in a statement. “Our investment reflects our long-term commitment to building one of the largest and most advanced sterile injectable and device assembly and packaging operations in the United States, and demonstrates how trusted partnerships, operational excellence, and disciplined execution can strengthen America’s medicine supply.”