Cellipont reaches 100th GMP batch one year after launch

The cell therapy contract manufacturer reached the manufacturing milestone about one year after beginning GMP operations at its Texas facility.
July 30, 2026
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Cellipont Bioservices
Exterior view of Cellipont Bioservices facility in The Woodlands, Texas

Cellipont Bioservices, a cell therapy contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, has released its 100th GMP batch approximately one year after initiating GMP manufacturing operations at its Texas facility.

According to the company, the milestone reflects manufacturing activity across client programs while maintaining quality standards and supporting clinical development timelines. Cellipont began GMP operations at the facility in June 2025 and said the achievement demonstrates growth in manufacturing demand and operational capabilities.

Cellipont said the 100 batch releases were supported by teams across manufacturing, quality, supply chain, manufacturing science and technology, facilities, and validation. The company added that it continues to expand capabilities spanning process development, analytical development, clinical manufacturing, and commercial manufacturing for cell therapy developers.

Earlier this year, Cellipont partnered with Soter Bio to create an integrated U.S.-based manufacturing pathway combining GMP RNA production with cell therapy manufacturing. The collaboration is intended to reduce technical handoffs, accelerate development timelines, and strengthen domestic manufacturing capabilities for advanced therapeutic programs.

This piece was created with the help of generative AI tools and edited by our content team for clarity and accuracy.
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