Cellipont, Soter Bio partner on RNA-cell therapy manufacturing

Cellipont Bioservices, a U.S.-based cell therapy contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), has entered a strategic collaboration with Soter Bio, a CDMO specializing in RNA and RNA-lipid nanoparticle manufacturing for research and GMP applications.

Under the agreement, Cellipont will provide GMP cell therapy manufacturing, analytical development, and regulatory support from early clinical stages through late-stage supply. Soter Bio will supply GMP RNA and biomolecule manufacturing capabilities to support upstream inputs for RNA-enabled cell engineering and next-generation therapeutic programs, the companies said.

The collaboration is intended to create an integrated, U.S.-based manufacturing pathway spanning RNA production through cell processing. According to the announcement, the model is designed to reduce technical handoffs, accelerate development timelines, and strengthen domestic manufacturing resilience for advanced therapeutic programs.

The companies said they will continue operating independently while coordinating services for shared clients across biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and government-sponsored programs.

The agreement follows additional partnership activity by Cellipont aimed at expanding its cell therapy manufacturing capabilities. The company recently partnered with Ronawk to support scalable expansion of mesenchymal stem cells using Ronawk’s biological operating system platform, which is designed to recreate the natural cellular microenvironment, according to the companies. The collaboration is intended to improve scalability, consistency and efficiency in MSC manufacturing.

In June 2025, Cellipont partnered with Bionique Testing Laboratories to promote adoption and validation of rapid mycoplasma detection methods in support of cGMP manufacturing for cell and gene therapies.