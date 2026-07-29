Celonic, Leukocare partner to support development of complex biologics

Celonic AG, a biologics contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, and Leukocare AG, a Martinsried, Germany-based drug product development company, have entered a collaboration to support biopharmaceutical companies developing complex biologic therapies.

Under the agreement, Celonic will provide cell line development, drug substance process development, intensified bioprocessing, and GMP manufacturing, while Leukocare will contribute formulation development, analytical characterization, stability studies, technology transfer, and chemistry, manufacturing, and controls (CMC) support. According to the announcement, the collaboration will focus on client programs involving bispecific and multispecific antibodies, fusion proteins, and high-concentration biologic formulations.

The companies said they will work together on selected development programs by integrating process development, formulation strategy, and manufacturability assessments earlier in development. The approach is intended to support development from preclinical research through commercial manufacturing, while helping reduce technical risk and improve scalability.

“As biologics become increasingly sophisticated, formulation development must become more predictive, data-driven, and closely connected with process development,” Michael Scholl, CEO of Leukocare, said in a statement. “Our collaboration with Celonic brings together complementary expertise that enables clients to make well-informed development decisions earlier, mitigate technical risk, and accelerate the path toward robust and manufacturable drug products.”

The announcement follows Celonic’s 2025 manufacturing agreement with LINDIS Biotech to produce the bispecific antibody catumaxomab for commercial supply. The partnership leveraged Celonic’s GMP manufacturing capabilities in Heidelberg, Germany, to support production of the cancer therapy following its European regulatory approval.