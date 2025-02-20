LINDIS Biotech partners with Celonic to manufacture cancer-related fluid treatment

Swiss-based Celonic Group, a biologics contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), has signed a multi-year agreement with LINDIS Biotech to produce catumaxomab for commercial supply.

LINDIS has received marketing authorization from the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for catumaxomab, making it the only approved drug for the targeted treatment of malignant ascites. The antibody-based therapy is designed for patients with epithelial cell adhesion molecule (EpCAM)-positive carcinomas who are ineligible for systemic anticancer treatments.

Malignant ascites is the abnormal accumulation of fluid in the peritoneal cavity, often associated with late-stage cancers. Catumaxomab, a bispecific trifunctional monoclonal antibody, targets EpCAM and CD3 to engage T-cells in attacking cancer cells. It also interacts with immune cells such as monocytes and macrophages, potentially enhancing the immune response.

Under the terms of the partnership, Celonic will manufacture catumaxomab and production will take place at its GMP-certified facility in Heidelberg, Germany, which is equipped to handle complex biologics and bioprocessing technologies including fed-batch, N-1 perfusion and full perfusion production processes.

LINDIS CEO Horst Lindhofer said Celonic’s manufacturing expertise would support efforts to address an unmet medical need, while Celonic CEO Samanta Cimitan described the collaboration as aligned with the company’s focus on biologic drug development and commercialization.

Celonic specializes in cell culture technologies and recombinant protein production. Headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, the company operates GMP manufacturing facilities in Heidelberg, Germany, supporting clinical and commercial biologics production.

LINDIS, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company based in Munich, Germany, develops Triomab antibodies, a class of bispecific antibodies targeting cancer.