BeOne Medicines to invest $300M in New Jersey manufacturing expansion

BeOne Medicines, an oncology company headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, will invest $300 million to expand its clinical and commercial manufacturing and research campus in Hopewell, New Jersey, increasing domestic manufacturing capacity for its oncology portfolio and bringing the company’s total U.S. manufacturing investment to more than $1 billion.

The expansion will add a three-story, 145,000-square-foot facility adjacent to the existing Princeton West Innovation Campus, bringing the campus to approximately 545,000 square feet. The project will add small molecule drug product manufacturing and packaging operations alongside quality control laboratories, office space and capacity for future growth. It is expected to create approximately 120 full-time jobs and be fully operational by 2029.

The Hopewell campus, which opened in 2024 following an initial $800 million investment by BeOne Medicines — then known as BeiGene — will become a fully integrated manufacturing site combining biologics production with new small molecule drug product manufacturing capabilities.

According to the company, the additional capacity will strengthen its internal clinical development and manufacturing network while supporting its portfolio of more than 35 clinical and commercial-stage oncology assets, including hematologic cancers and solid tumors, spanning small molecules, biologics, targeted protein degraders, multispecific antibodies and antibody-drug conjugates.

In 2025, the company redomiciled to Basel, and changed its name to BeOne Medicines as part of its strategy to become a diversified biotechnology company focused on oncology. While the company has had a presence in the city since 2018, the redomiciliation boosts its position in a leading global biopharma hub, according to Giancarlo Benelli, senior vice president and head of Europe for BeOne.

“It’s a hub for oncology research and biotech,” said Benelli, adding that cancer is a serious challenge that requires collaboration with different stakeholders. “There was no better choice than being here in Basel and being among a number of partners to develop together.”

The announcement builds on BeOne’s continued investment in its global research, development, and manufacturing infrastructure. The company said it employs more than 12,000 people worldwide, including more than 2,000 in the U.S., and is conducting 93 clinical trials across 45 states and one U.S. territory.