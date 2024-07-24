BeiGene opens $800M U.S. biologics site

BeiGene has opened its new "flagship" U.S. facility in Hopewell, New Jersey, at the Princeton West Innovation Campus.

The 42-acre site includes advanced biologics manufacturing and a clinical research and development center and is expected to create hundreds of skilled jobs by 2025.

The $800 million site features 400,000 square feet of commercial-stage biologic pharmaceutical manufacturing capacity. Sustainability measures at the facility include a system using recycled wastewater for cooling and solar readiness.

The site will add a second dedicated biologics facility for BeiGene, which already has a plant in Guangzhou, China. As BeiGene’s presence in the U.S. continues to expand, the new site will support the manufacturing of its oncology treatment demands. Earlier this year, the FDA approved BeiGene's Tevimbra (tislelizumab-jsgr) for treating adults with advanced or metastatic esophageal squamous cell carcinoma (ESCC) after prior systemic chemotherapy, which marked the drug’s first U.S. indication.

Tevimbra had already been approved in Europe for the same condition and is under review for additional indications, including first-line ESCC treatment and as a therapy for non-small cell lung cancer. Initially, BeiGene and Novartis collaborated on developing Tevimbra under a 2021 agreement, with Novartis leading regulatory efforts and commercialization. This arrangement has been amended, granting BeiGene exclusive global rights to develop, manufacture and sell Tevimbra.