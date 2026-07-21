eXmoor, Evox complete technology transfer for gene editing platform

eXmoor Pharma, a Bristol, UK-based contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) specializing in cell and gene therapies, and Evox Therapeutics, an Oxford-based biotechnology company developing exosome-based therapeutics, announced the completion of a technology transfer program supporting Evox’s exosome-enabled gene editing platform.

The program transferred Evox’s proprietary manufacturing process and associated analytical methods for its MSH3-targeted Huntington’s disease program to eXmoor’s Bristol manufacturing facility. According to the announcement, completion of the transfer establishes the technical foundation for subsequent GMP technology transfer and future clinical manufacturing.

Evox is developing exosome-delivered gene editing therapies for genetically driven neurodegenerative diseases, including amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). The companies said the collaboration addresses the need to translate emerging exosome-based therapeutics into scalable manufacturing processes capable of supporting clinical development.

Lucy Foley, CEO of eXmoor Pharma, said in a statement that integrating process development, analytical development, and manufacturing expertise early in development helped establish a production process that can support the next phase of the program.

The announcement builds on eXmoor's efforts to expand support for advanced therapy developers. The company partnered with University College London’s Translational Research Office in late 2025 to provide academic researchers with earlier access to chemistry, manufacturing and controls (CMC) consulting, process and analytical development, regulatory strategy, and GMP manufacturing capabilities to help accelerate cell and gene therapies into clinical development.