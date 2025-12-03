eXmoor Pharma, University College London join forces to advance CGTs

In an effort to accelerate the development of novel cell and gene therapies (CGTs) from academic research into clinical application, a new strategic collaboration between U.K.-based CDMO eXmoor Pharma and the Translational Research Office (TRO) at University College London (UCL) has been established.

The teaming aims to support earlier and more efficient engagement between UCL innovators and the multidisciplinary teams at eXmoor — including its consultancy expertise — to help reduce the risk, cost, and complexity of technology development, according to the announcement.

The goal is to create faster and more effective routes to clinical trial readiness and beyond by combining TRO’s translational research expertise with eXmoor’s consultancy, development, and Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) capabilities.

“The strength of the UK’s academic science has always been clear but getting groundbreaking therapies from the lab to patients requires a collaborative approach,” Angela Osborne, founder and executive chair of eXmoor Pharma, said in a statement. “This partnership with UCL TRO reflects our shared belief that supporting translational research with practical, GMP-ready solutions is the key to unlocking meaningful outcomes for patients. We’re pleased to play a role in helping academic innovation become clinical reality.”

To streamline CGT development, the partnership will grant academic teams early access to CMC consulting and regulatory strategy support; laboratory capacity and expertise in process and analytical development; GMP manufacturing for early clinical studies; as well as cross-modality insight across viral vectors, autologous and allogeneic cell therapies, and RNA technologies.

Through this collaboration, UCL researchers will benefit from structured early engagement with eXmoor’s expert teams, which will help shape more practical and commercially aware development strategies, according to the companies. Meanwhile, eXmoor will gain from direct collaboration with UCL’s translational researchers, enabling its teams to stay at the forefront of technological innovation and evolving CGT modalities.

“UCL is committed to driving innovation that transforms lives, with a world-leading pipeline of Advanced Therapy Medicinal Products (ATMPs),” Pamela Tranter, head of the Translational Research Group at UCL Translational Research Office, said in a statement. “Through this strategic partnership, we look forward to connecting UCL researchers with eXmoor’s expertise, supporting closer collaboration with industry and the development of practical, scalable plans that could help realise therapeutic potential.”