WuXi Biologics, Earendil mark 1,000th molecule on CRDMO platform

WuXi Biologics, a China-based contract research, development and manufacturing organization (CRDMO), and Earendil Labs, a biotechnology company focused on AI-enabled protein therapeutics discovery, announced that an ophthalmic trispecific antibody developed through their collaboration has become the 1,000th molecule to enter WuXi Biologics’ integrated CRDMO platform.

According to the announcement, the collaboration has supported development of multiple bispecific and multispecific antibodies, fusion proteins, and antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), advancing candidates from DNA through investigational new drug (IND) application with development timelines that reportedly exceeded industry averages. The programs target autoimmune diseases, oncology, and other serious conditions.

The milestone follows an expansion of the companies’ partnership announced earlier this year. In February, WuXi XDC and Earendil entered an agreement valued at up to $885 million that gave the biotech company exclusive rights to WuXi’s payload-linker technology platform for multiple targets. Under that collaboration, Earendil combines its AI-driven antibody discovery platform with WuXi’s integrated ADC development and manufacturing capabilities.

The announcement also builds on recent manufacturing milestones at WuXi Biologics. Earlier this month, the company received FDA Pre-License Inspection approval for its MFG8 drug substance manufacturing facility in Hebei, China, clearing the site to support commercial manufacturing of an investigational autoimmune therapy.