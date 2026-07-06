Bora Pharmaceuticals completes $122.5M buy of MacroGenics manufacturing operations

Bora Pharmaceuticals, a Taipei, Taiwan-based contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), has completed its $122.5 million acquisition of the GMP manufacturing operations of MacroGenics, including a biologics drug substance manufacturing facility in Rockville, Maryland and a warehousing center in Frederick, Maryland.

The acquisition expands Bora Biologics’ U.S. manufacturing network to 20,000 liters of single-use bioreactor drug substance capacity across facilities in Rockville, Maryland, and San Diego, California, along with a development site in Zhubei, Taiwan, according to the company.

Bora also signed a long-term CDMO services agreement with MacroGenics following the transaction’s completion.

The Rockville facility supports commercial biologics manufacturing and includes integrated quality control and analytical laboratories. According to Bora, the combined U.S. manufacturing network has supported more than four commercial products, completed more than 120 GMP manufacturing batches and supplies biologics to markets including the United States, Europe, Japan, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

The company said the expanded manufacturing platform has undergone five FDA inspections and a 2025 inspection by Japan’s Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency (PMDA), with successful outcomes reported at the manufacturing sites.

Bora plans to integrate the newly acquired drug substance manufacturing capabilities with its existing sterile drug product operations over the next 12 to 18 months to provide end-to-end biologics development and commercial manufacturing services.

The transaction completes an acquisition announced in May 2026, when Bora disclosed plans to purchase the MacroGenics manufacturing operations to expand its U.S. biologics CDMO footprint. At the time, the company said the Rockville facility would increase its commercial-scale drug substance capacity to 20,000 liters and strengthen its integrated biologics manufacturing capabilities for pharmaceutical and biotechnology customers.