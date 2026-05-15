Bora to acquire MacroGenics‘ biologics manufacturing facility in Maryland

Bora Pharmaceuticals, a contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan, has approved the acquisition of the GMP manufacturing operations and CDMO business of MacroGenics for $122.5 million, with an additional contingent payment of up to $5 million tied to future customer orders.

The transaction includes MacroGenics‘ biologics drug substance manufacturing facility in Rockville, Maryland and an associated warehousing center in Frederick, Maryland. The Rockville facility is equipped with five 2,000-liter and two 500-liter single-use bioreactors and fully integrated quality control and analytical laboratories, and has been inspected by both the FDA and Japan's Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency, according to the company. Commercial manufacturing currently accounts for more than half of the site's revenue, the company said.

Bora intends to operate the Rockville site in cooperation with Tanvex Biopharma, which runs the group's biologics CDMO franchise under the Bora Biologics brand, and plans to integrate drug substance and drug product capabilities across its network over the next 12 to 18 months. With the addition of the Rockville site, Bora Biologics‘ total drug substance capacity would reach 20,000 liters, according to the company.

Bobby Sheng, chairman and CEO of Bora Group, said in a statement that the acquisition marks a pivotal step in strengthening Bora‘s integrated biologics CDMO platform in the U.S., with the goal of offering customers a seamless path from development through commercial supply with a single partner.

The announcement follows Bora Biologics‘ completion last month of its first 2,000-liter engineering scale-up run at its FDA-approved facility in San Diego, California, validating expanded mammalian manufacturing suites as part of a $30 million site expansion completed in January 2026.