Just – Evotec Biologics launches turnkey continuous manufacturing platform

Just – Evotec Biologics, the Seattle-based biologics business of Evotec SE, has launched a turnkey manufacturing platform that allows biopharmaceutical companies to deploy continuous biologics manufacturing technology at their own facilities.

The new offering — called J.TRAIN — combines modular cleanrooms, industry-standard manufacturing equipment and process automation with technology licensing to support in-house biologics manufacturing, according to the announcement. The platform is designed to reduce deployment time and provide an alternative to traditional fed-batch manufacturing.

Evotec said the platform includes cGMP-compliant process automation, digital validation, documentation and training protocols intended to streamline implementation and support regulatory readiness.

According to the company, the continuous manufacturing approach can produce more than 500 kilograms of drug substance in less than 10,000 square feet of cleanroom space, while increasing productivity compared with conventional fed-batch manufacturing. The modular design also allows manufacturers to adjust production by changing manufacturing run times rather than expanding facility size.

The company said the platform can be deployed in approximately 18 months, providing a faster option for expanding biologics manufacturing capacity than construction of traditional manufacturing facilities. The system is also designed to support multi-product manufacturing by reducing downtime between production campaigns.

The launch expands Just – Evotec Biologics’ technology licensing strategy following a December 2025 agreement with Sandoz that combined manufacturing technology licensing with transfer of a manufacturing facility.

The announcement follows additional manufacturing platform development by Just – Evotec Biologics. In March 2026, the company was awarded a contract valued at up to $10 million from the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) to optimize scalable manufacturing processes for monoclonal antibody therapies targeting Ebola and related filoviruses. The program includes cell line development, molecular optimization and process development to support rapid production of antibody therapies for public health emergencies.