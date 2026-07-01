Thermo Fisher adds bioavailability enhancement technology from AustinPx

Thermo Fisher Scientific, a life sciences tools and services company headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, has agreed to install AustinPx’s KinetiSol technology at its oral solid drug manufacturing sites in Bend, Oregon and Cincinnati, Ohio, extending the technology’s availability from development and scale-up through commercial manufacturing.

KinetiSol is a solvent-free, fusion-based amorphous solid dispersion (ASD) technology designed to improve the oral bioavailability of poorly soluble drugs, including compounds with high melting points, poor organic solvent solubility, and heat sensitivity, according to AustinPx. Under the agreement, Thermo Fisher will serve as the exclusive third-party CDMO provider offering the KinetiSol Formulator technology.

AustinPx, a CDMO headquartered in Georgetown, Texas specializing in bioavailability enhancement for orally delivered small molecule drugs, said KinetiSol has been used by more than 70 pharmaceutical and biotech companies since the company’s 2022 launch, including seven of the top 10 large pharmaceutical companies.

Elizabeth Hickman, CEO of AustinPx, said in a statement the agreement provides an important route to late-stage and commercial manufacturing for KinetiSol clients and represents external validation from an established global CDMO with experience in advanced formulation technologies.

Jennifer Cannon, president of commercial biopharma services at Thermo Fisher, contends that the addition of KinetiSol technology strengthens the company’s advanced oral drug delivery capabilities and provides customers with greater flexibility as they advance innovative therapies from IND approval to commercialization.

The agreement follows broader capacity and commercial investment activity at Thermo Fisher. As reported by Pharma Manufacturing last month, the company’s pharma services business is actively supporting customer reshoring of biomanufacturing to the U.S., backed by a $2 billion domestic manufacturing and R&D commitment and significant new business wins tied to the acquisition of Sanofi’s Ridgefield, New Jersey sterile fill-finish facility.