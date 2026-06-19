ProChem buys Evonik’s facilities in Germany to boost pharma manufacturing services

ProChem, a multi‑site contract manufacturer with capabilities in chemical production and analytics, is acquiring selected production assets for pharmaceutical ingredients in Hanau, Germany from contract manufacturer Evonik.

According to the announcement, Evonik’s Hanau GMP site for advanced pharmaceutical lipids — which are used in drug‑delivery technologies such as RNA therapeutics — will continue to operate producing lipids, providing clinical and small‑scale commercial quantities in line with the company’s strategic focus on high‑growth areas.

ProChem supports a range of industries such as pharmaceuticals and specialty chemicals, with services that include synthesis, distillation, extraction, drying, mixing, grinding, sieving, packaging, as well as in‑depth analytical testing.

“We are gaining state-of-the-art facilities, quality-assured processes, and an excellent industrial infrastructure at the Hanau site,” Jörg Blumhoff, chief sales officer at the ProChem Group, said in a statement. “This enables us to significantly expand our service portfolio and offer our customers even more comprehensive, scalable, and regulatory-compliant solutions in the future.”

As part of Evonik’s health care business strategy, the company discontinued its keto acid production in Hanau at the end of last year. The portfolio of pharmaceutical-grade keto and amino acids was consolidated under the brand REXIM at Evonik sites in Wuming, China and Ham, France.

In April 2026, Evonik announced an €80 million ($93 million) investment to expand biotechnology capabilities at its Fermas site in Slovenská Ľupča, Slovakia, adding downstream fermentation capacity to support contract drug substance manufacturing.

The expansion introduces new downstream processing technology designed to improve scalability and efficiency for complex pharmaceutical ingredient production, according to Evonik. The company said the Slovenská Ľupča facility continues to evolve as a hub for industrial biotechnology, including biofermentation scale-up and downstream processing.