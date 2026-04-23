Evonik expands biotech capacity in Slovakia with $93M investment

Evonik announced an approximately €80 million ($93 million) investment to expand biotechnology capabilities at its Fermas site in Slovenská Ľupča, Slovakia, adding downstream fermentation capacity to support contract drug substance manufacturing.

The expansion introduces new downstream processing technology designed to improve scalability and efficiency for complex pharmaceutical ingredient production, while supporting growing global demand. The investment will also create about 50 jobs at the site.

According to the company, the Slovenská Ľupča facility continues to evolve as a hub for industrial biotechnology, with capabilities spanning biofermentation scale-up and downstream processing. The site supports manufacturing across pharmaceutical, personal care, and other specialty applications.

Evonik said the latest expansion aligns with its strategy to strengthen its position in biotechnology-driven manufacturing while supporting more sustainable production processes for pharmaceutical and specialty chemical markets.

The latest investment in the Fermas site is the second major financial commitment in recent years, which included the construction of Evonik’s plant initiated in 2022 to produce rhamnolipids — sugar-based biosurfactants. Evonik claims that in 2024 it became the first company worldwide to produce industrial-scale rhamnolipid biosurfactants.