TriLink opens GMP enzyme facility to expand integrated RNA manufacturing supply

TriLink, part of Maravai LifeSciences, has opened a GMP enzyme manufacturing facility in Jupiter, Florida, expanding its ability to provide integrated raw materials for RNA therapeutic development and commercial manufacturing.

The new facility is designed to produce GMP-grade enzymes used in in vitro transcription (IVT) workflows and will support coordinated supply of enzymes, nucleotides, cap analogs and tail technologies from early-stage research through commercial production. According to the company, the approach is intended to reduce supply chain complexity and simplify technology transfer for RNA developers.

The Jupiter site features controlled cleanroom environments, validated manufacturing processes, and scalable production capacity to support both clinical-stage and commercial programs. TriLink reported that it shipped its first commercial GMP enzyme batch this month, demonstrating operational readiness for commercial-scale supply.

The facility’s flagship product is CleanScribe RNA Polymerase, which the company said reduces double-stranded RNA formation by up to 85% compared with conventional wild-type T7 RNA polymerases. Lower levels of double-stranded RNA reportedly can help reduce purification requirements and improve product quality during mRNA manufacturing.

TriLink is offering an integrated portfolio of GMP-grade IVT materials, including CleanScribe RNA Polymerase Mix, nucleoside triphosphates (NTPs), CleanCap capping analogs and ModTail technology. The company said the coordinated supply model is designed to provide greater consistency across development, regulatory submission and commercial manufacturing activities.

“RNA therapeutics developers need reliable supply partners that can support them from early research through commercial manufacturing,” Chad Decker, senior vice president of global sales at TriLink BioTechnologies, said in a statement. “By combining enzyme manufacturing capabilities with TriLink’s existing RNA technologies, we help customers simplify sourcing, reduce supply chain complexity, and accelerate scale-up with greater confidence.”

The expansion builds on TriLink’s growing presence in the RNA manufacturing market. In June 2025, the company signed a licensing and supply agreement with Quantoom Biosciences that provided access to TriLink’s CleanCap mRNA capping technology for integration into Quantoom’s Ntensify RNA production platform. The collaboration was aimed at accelerating RNA production and expanding access to mRNA-based therapeutics and vaccines.