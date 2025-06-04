TriLink, Quantoom sign license and supply agreement for mRNA capping technology

TriLink BioTechnologies has announced a non-exclusive license and supply agreement with Quantoom Biosciences to help accelerate the RNA production process and make life-saving therapeutics and vaccines more accessible to patients globally.

Under the agreement, Quantoom will have access to TriLink’s CleanCap mRNA capping technology for integration in its Ntensify (sa)mRNA production platform to speed up the RNA production process.

According to the announcement, TriLink’s CleanCap technology produces optimal 5′ cap structures with over 95% efficiency, creating a co-transcriptional capping solution that dramatically improves mRNA yield and process time when compared to legacy capping methods.

As part of the partnership, TriLink will provide its CleanCap technology for Quantoom to use in its (sa)mRNA production platform, enabling the development of (sa)mRNA drugs leveraging the Ntensify platform through clinical development phases.

“We are committed to making the RNA technology more accessible and scalable, and this partnership with TriLink is a key step toward that goal," Quantoom CEO José Castillo said in a statement. "By integrating CleanCap analogs into our platform, we can further empower researchers and manufacturers to develop life-saving vaccines and therapeutics for communities in need."