Siegfried clears antitrust hurdles for US, Australia drug substance acquisitions

Siegfried, a contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) headquartered in Zofingen, Switzerland, has received antitrust clearance for its acquisition of three small-molecule drug substance sites in the U.S. and Australia from an affiliate of SK Capital Partners, with the closing set for May 1.

The transaction adds three facilities to Siegfried's global network: Noramco, a commercial-scale manufacturing site in Wilmington, Delaware; Purisys, a clinical API development and manufacturing facility in Athens, Georgia; and Extractas Bioscience, a purified products manufacturer in Westbury, Tasmania, Australia. The three sites employ approximately 400 people, according to the announcement.

Siegfried intends to expand its controlled substance manufacturing capacity by optimizing operations across the Wilmington site and its nearby Pennsville, New Jersey facility. Combined with the early-phase development capabilities in Athens and the extraction expertise of Extractas Bioscience, the CDMO said the acquisition strengthens its ability to support customers from early-phase development through commercial manufacturing.

Reflecting the addition of the three sites, Siegfried updated its 2026 guidance and now expects high-single-digit net sales growth in local currencies for both its drug substance and drug product clusters, as well as for the group overall. The company continues to target a core EBITDA margin above 23%. The net sales contribution from the acquisition is expected to be approximately $100 million for 2026, or approximately $155 million on an annualized basis, according to the announcement.

Siegfried CEO Marcel Imwinkelried said in a statement the acquisition strengthens the CDMO’s position in small-molecule drug substances and supports its ambition to deliver sustainable, profitable growth.

The closing follows Pharma Manufacturing’s coverage earlier this month of Siegfried's acquisition strategy, in which Chief Scientific Officer Stefan Randl described the Wilmington site as a highly automated, commercial-scale facility with 150-cubic-meter reactor capacity and a key asset in the company’s effort to capitalize on growing demand for U.S.-based small-molecule manufacturing.