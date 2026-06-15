Recipharm makes investment in US operations to boost fill-finish capabilities

Global contract development and manufacturing organization Recipharm announced a multi-million-dollar investment in its U.S. operations to better support biopharma customers with increased capacity for sterile fill-finish services for biologics and advanced therapies.

“The demand for biologics and advanced therapies continues to accelerate, and manufacturers must be ready to meet that challenge with the right capacity, expertise and technology,” Recipharm CEO Greg Behar said in a statement. “This investment enables us to support more programs from development through commercial supply, while strengthening our ability to help customers scale efficiently and accelerate timelines.”

Monday’s announcement follows the signing of a clinical biologics fill-finish agreement with a major global pharmaceutical company, demonstrating U.S. market demand, according to the announcement.

Recipharm said the company is boosting its sterile manufacturing services including active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) compounding, analytical transfer and validation, process characterization, process performance and qualification (PPQ), and aseptic fill-finish production.

The company’s expanded sterile manufacturing offering is complemented by its U.S.-based operations in advanced modalities, including nucleic acids, RNA and lipid nanoparticle development and manufacturing, as well as bacterial cell banking and sterile fill-finish capabilities.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, Recipharm is a private company that operates 16 facilities in 8 countries around the world and employs more than 4,500 employees in Europe, India, and the U.S.

In early 2025, Recipharm opened a new Pilot Scale Development Center in Germany, complementing its existing capabilities in oral solid, sterile fill-finish, and biologics. The facility is designed to support pilot-scale development production of oral solid dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, and granules.