Recipharm opens pilot scale development center in Germany

Recipharm has launched a new Pilot Scale Development Center in Germany, complementing its existing capabilities in oral solid, sterile fill-finish, and biologics.

The facility, now fully operational, is designed to support pilot-scale development production of oral solid dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, and granules. The investment follows Recipharm’s previously announced plans to enhance its product development infrastructure.

The new center includes three GMP pilot-scale rooms equipped for dry and wet granulation, powder processing, and advanced tableting solutions. It also features a compactor, a dual-filling capsule filler, a tablet press, and analytical tools to support material characterization. Recipharm says the facility will enable a smoother transition from development to commercial manufacturing, while addressing growing industry demand for small-batch production and technology transfers.

The expansion aligns with Recipharm’s broader development and manufacturing services, which include API synthesis, sterile fill-and-finish solutions, and laboratories in India. The company also announced plans to open a Parenteral Development Center in Bengaluru in July 2025, further strengthening its sterile liquid formulation capabilities.

Earlier this month, Recipharm announced that a new modular sterile filling system had its first production run. The company said the system, installed in Wasserburg, Germany, performs aseptic filling within a Grade A isolator and operates in full compliance with GMP standards.

Recipharm, a global CDMO with 17 facilities across 10 countries, has expanded its presence through acquisitions and organic growth since its founding in 1995. CEO Greg Behar, who took over in 2024, told Pharma Manufacturing that the company is one of the industry’s oldest and the fifth-largest CDMO serving biopharma.

The company provides manufacturing for solids, semi-solids, liquids, sterile fill-finish, and biologics, partnering with eight of the top 10 pharma companies. In 2024, the company generated nearly $1 billion in revenue, growing in the high single digits and signing over 100 biologics contracts. Behar projects double-digit growth for 2025.