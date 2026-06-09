Recipharm supports GMP manufacturing of Fusix Biotech’s cancer candidate

Recipharm, a contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, has announced a collaboration with Fusix Biotech, based in Munich, Germany, to support development and GMP manufacturing of an oncolytic virus candidate being developed for cancer immunotherapy.

The company’s candidate, FUSE102, is a chimeric oncolytic virus engineered to selectively infect and destroy tumor cells. It is designed to combine direct tumor cell destruction with immune checkpoint inhibition through encoding a soluble PD-1 molecule intended to enhance anti-tumor immune activity, according to the announcement.

Under the collaboration, Recipharm will tech transfer the process and manufacture the master virus seed and GMP clinical material to support first-in-human trials. Initial process development will be conducted by iBET, after which Recipharm will take over GMP manufacturing.

Greg Behar, CEO of Recipharm, said in a statement the partnership reflects the company’s growing capabilities in complex biologics and viral-based therapies, and its ability to support customers from process development through GMP manufacturing.

Jennifer Altomonte, CEO and chief scientific officer of Fusix Biotech, said in a statement Recipharm’s experience in viral product development and biologics manufacturing makes them a strong partner for advancing the company’s programs toward the clinic.

The announcement follows Recipharm’s recent multi-million-dollar investment in a new blow-fill-seal manufacturing line to expand sterile drug product capacity for ophthalmic and vaccine programs across development and commercial manufacturing stages.