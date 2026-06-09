Recipharm supports GMP manufacturing of Fusix Biotech’s cancer candidate

The collaboration covers tech transfer, master virus seed manufacturing, and GMP clinical material production for Fusix’s lead candidate ahead of first-in-human trials.
June 9, 2026
2 min read
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Recipharm, a contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, has announced a collaboration with Fusix Biotech, based in Munich, Germany, to support development and GMP manufacturing of an oncolytic virus candidate being developed for cancer immunotherapy.

The company’s candidate, FUSE102, is a chimeric oncolytic virus engineered to selectively infect and destroy tumor cells. It is designed to combine direct tumor cell destruction with immune checkpoint inhibition through encoding a soluble PD-1 molecule intended to enhance anti-tumor immune activity, according to the announcement.

Under the collaboration, Recipharm will tech transfer the process and manufacture the master virus seed and GMP clinical material to support first-in-human trials. Initial process development will be conducted by iBET, after which Recipharm will take over GMP manufacturing.

Greg Behar, CEO of Recipharm, said in a statement the partnership reflects the company’s growing capabilities in complex biologics and viral-based therapies, and its ability to support customers from process development through GMP manufacturing.

Jennifer Altomonte, CEO and chief scientific officer of Fusix Biotech, said in a statement Recipharm’s experience in viral product development and biologics manufacturing makes them a strong partner for advancing the company’s programs toward the clinic.

The announcement follows Recipharm’s recent multi-million-dollar investment in a new blow-fill-seal manufacturing line to expand sterile drug product capacity for ophthalmic and vaccine programs across development and commercial manufacturing stages.

This piece was created with the help of generative AI tools and edited by our content team for clarity and accuracy.
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