WuXi Biologics completes topping-out of drug product facility at Singapore hub

WuXi Biologics, a contract research, development and manufacturing organization (CRDMO) headquartered in Shanghai, China, has completed the structural topping-out of the drug product facility at its Singapore hub in Tuas Biomedical Park, marking a construction milestone for the 13.5-hectare site.

The site spans approximately 30,000 square meters and will feature three pre-filled syringe lines and two vial lines for liquid and lyophilized products, along with centralized quality control laboratories and manufacturing science and technology labs, according to the announcement. The facility is expected to produce approximately 100 million units annually and is designed to meet international regulatory standards for clinical and commercial manufacturing, the company said. Operations are slated to begin in 2027.

The Singapore hub will add 120,000 liters of drug substance manufacturing capacity to WuXi Biologics’ global network upon full completion. The drug substance facility at the site is currently in the design phase, the company said.

WuXi XDC, a subsidiary of WuXi Biologics, completed mechanical construction of an ADC production site at the same Tuas location in 2025. The facility will also incorporate solar panels and an energy monitoring system, according to the company.

Chris Chen, CEO of WuXi Biologics, said in a statement the Singapore hub reinforces the company’s ability to provide biopharmaceutical companies with a geographically diversified supply chain built on its quality systems.

The Singapore milestone follows WuXi Biologics’ GMP release last month of its Drug Product Facility 15 at its Fengxian site in Shanghai, bringing the company’s total operational drug product facilities to 18 globally. That facility is equipped with isolator-based aseptic filling lines supporting liquid and lyophilized drug product manufacturing for clinical-stage programs.