Schott Pharma boosts US vial production in Pennsylvania with $60M expansion

Schott Pharma, a drug containment and delivery systems manufacturer headquartered in Mainz, Germany, has inaugurated expanded vial manufacturing capacity at its Lebanon, Pennsylvania facility to strengthen domestic pharmaceutical packaging supply chains and support growth in biologics and injectable therapies.

The more than $60 million expansion, supported largely through funding from the U.S. Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), adds new production lines for standard and sterile ready-to-use (RTU) glass vials. The project also modernized infrastructure and installed advanced automation and converting technologies intended to increase manufacturing efficiency and output for specialty pharmaceutical packaging.

According to the company, the expansion significantly increases annual production capacity for standard borosilicate glass vials while more than tripling local capacity for high-value solutions used in biologics, vaccines, emergency medicines, and other complex injectable therapies.

“The expansion contributes to Schott Pharma’s long-term global growth strategy, with a strong local-for-local presence in the U.S. and scaled manufacturing capacity for high-value solutions that address key trends in the pharmaceutical industry, such as biologic medications and novel drug formulations,” Christian Mias, CEO of Schott Pharma, said in a statement.

The Lebanon site is now reportedly one of only two Schott Pharma facilities globally capable of producing its EVERIC pure vials, which are designed to provide high chemical durability, uniform inner surfaces, and dimensional consistency intended to improve drug stability and shelf life. The Pennsylvania facility is also the company’s only site manufacturing adaptiQ pre-washed, pre-sterilized RTU vials.

“We would like to express our sincere gratitude to the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority for supporting the expansion of our U.S.-based manufacturing footprint,” Christopher Cassidy, president of Schott Pharma USA, said in a statement. “With its new advanced equipment, our site in Pennsylvania is strengthening supply chain resilience in the U.S. and ensuring the availability of primary packaging for critical life-saving therapies for patients throughout our nation.”

The company said RTU vial configurations support pharmaceutical manufacturers and contract manufacturing organizations by reducing manual preparation steps, improving filling flexibility, and simplifying regulatory compliance for sterile injectable production.

The expansion aligns with broader industry demand for high-value drug containment systems tied to growth in biologics, biosimilars, GLP-1 therapies, antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), and other temperature- and stability-sensitive injectable medicines.

The announcement follows additional global manufacturing investments by Schott Pharma. In June 2025, the company announced a more than €100 million investment at its Lukácsháza, Hungary site to construct a sterile RTU cartridge manufacturing facility supporting biologics, GLP-1 therapies, insulin, and obesity treatments.