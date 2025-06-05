Schott Pharma invests €100M in sterile cartridge production in Hungary

German-headquartered Schott Pharma is making a more than 100 million euros investment at its manufacturing site in Lukácsháza, Hungary, with the construction of a new facility for the production of sterile ready-to-use (RTU) cartridges.

Schott has broken ground on the facility with the goal of increasing its manufacturing capacity for high-value solutions (HVS), which is in alignment with the company’s expansion strategy to boost its share of high-margin products. RTU cartridges are used to store biologics, GLP-1 drugs, insulin, or hormone therapies to treat diabetes and obesity.

“To meet growing demand, we are expanding our capabilities and presence in the diabetes and obesity fields. That is why we are investing more than 100 million euros in our plant in Hungary,” Schott CEO Andreas Reisse said in a statement.

Schott’s Lukácsháza site currently supplies drug containment solutions and delivery systems. The new facility, which will be fully integrated and automated with minimal manual intervention, will create more than 100 jobs in addition to the 120 employees that were hired following the company’s June 2024 opening of a new facility at the site for pre-fillable glass syringes used to store biologics, GLP-1s, and vaccines.

In April, Schott opened a new manufacturing facility in Jagodina, Serbia, following a double-digit million-euro investment and a construction period of less than 18 months. The site is designed to support growing demand for injectable medication storage across the continent, producing ampoules for analgesics, anesthetics, and anti-inflammatories.

“With RTU cartridges, the company is now looking to add additional manufacturing capacity for high-value solutions to the site, which has sufficient space to support the company’s growth strategy,” Schott said in Wednesday’s announcement.

The company, which generated revenue of 957 million euros in fiscal year 2024, has 17 manufacturing sites in Asia, Europe, North and South America, as well as an R&D center in Switzerland. Schott’s customers include the top 30 pharma manufacturers for injectable drugs.