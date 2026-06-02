Hikma Pharmaceuticals to invest $267M across Ohio facilities, adding 350 jobs

Hikma Pharmaceuticals, a generic medicine manufacturer, announced it will invest $267 million across its manufacturing facilities in Bedford and Columbus, Ohio, creating 350 jobs as part of a broader $1 billion commitment to domestic pharmaceutical production.

At its Bedford facility, Hikma will invest $51 million to expand sterile injectable manufacturing capabilities, including aseptic vial filling, lyophilization, IV bag production, warehousing, and distribution, creating up to 300 jobs, according to the announcement. The Bedford site has operated as a pharmaceutical manufacturing facility since 1938.

In Columbus, Hikma will invest $216 million to expand oral solid dose and nasal inhalation manufacturing operations, creating 50 jobs, the company said. The Columbus facility is reportedly the company’s largest U.S. manufacturing employer with more than 1,200 employees, and Hikma recently designated Columbus as one of its three global R&D hubs.

Hafrun Fridriksdottir, president of Hikma U.S. and chief R&D officer, said in a statement the Ohio investments will expand capacity to develop and manufacture medicines that help millions of American patients, and that the company is grateful for support from state and local partners.

The investments are pending approval and finalization of economic development incentives from JobsOhio, the City of Bedford, the City of Columbus, and county finance authorities.

Over the past 15 years, Hikma has invested nearly $5 billion in U.S. manufacturing, R&D, and distribution infrastructure, the company said. Its approximately 2,300 Ohio and New Jersey employees currently have capacity to produce more than 12 billion finished doses annually.