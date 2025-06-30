Hikma to invest $1B to expand US domestic manufacturing, development of generics

Hikma Pharmaceuticals USA has announced a $1 billion investment to expand its U.S.-based manufacturing and R&D operations by 2030. The move is designed to increase domestic production of essential generic medicines and enhance the company’s capacity to address critical drug shortages across the country.

The expansion — unveiled at a groundbreaking ceremony at Hikma’s Columbus, Ohio facility — will target production increases at sites in Columbus and Cleveland, Ohio, as well as Cherry Hill and Dayton, New Jersey. Hikma currently has the capability to manufacture more than 12 billion doses annually within the U.S. and maintains a portfolio of over 800 medicines.

The new investment will further expand sterile injectable capabilities, supporting the company’s position as a top-three U.S. supplier of these products by offering more than 180 injectable medicines, according to the announcement.

Hikma has operated in the U.S. since 1991 and has spent more than $4 billion over the past 15 years to build, enhance and expand its U.S.-based R&D and manufacturing capabilities and now has annual domestic capacity to produce more than 12 billion finished doses of essential medicines, the company said.

Headquartered in the U.K., Hikma employs over 2,300 people in the U.S. and emphasized that this investment reinforces its commitment to a stable, domestically produced drug supply for hospitals, providers and patients nationwide.

The Association for Accessible Medicines (AAM) commended Hikma for its investment in domestic R&D and manufacturing in the U.S.

“AAM and our members are working closely with the Administration and Congress to foster domestic manufacturing and a more resilient and reliable generic medicines supply,” John Murphy III, president and CEO of AAM, said in a statement.

Murphy testified earlier this month before the House Energy and Commerce Health Subcommittee that generic drug manufacturers have been driven to offshore API and other manufacturing as it is a “highly competitive, low margin industry in the U.S.” Over the last five years, the total dollar value of all generics sold in this country — including the availability of new medicines — has dropped by $6.5 billion, according to Murphy.