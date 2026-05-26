SK bioscience to support Colombia’s vaccine efforts with technology transfer deal

SK bioscience, a vaccine development and manufacturing company headquartered in Seongnam, South Korea, has signed a technology transfer and local manufacturing agreement with VECOL, Colombia’s state-owned pharmaceutical company, as part of a government-led national vaccine localization initiative.

The initiative is jointly led by Colombia’s Ministry of Health and Social Protection, the National Health Institute, and VECOL, with a total investment of approximately $260 million over 10 years, according to the announcement. SK bioscience was selected as the strategic partner following a review process of approximately four years during which the Colombian government evaluated multiple global vaccine manufacturers with experience supplying WHO-prequalified vaccines, the company said.

Under the agreement, SK bioscience will provide technology and know-how for manufacturing facility development, product introduction, regulatory approval, and production operations in Colombia. VECOL will oversee facility establishment and operation, government licensing, and coordination with public health authorities, the company said.

SK bioscience’s proprietary WHO-certified varicella vaccine, SKYVaricella, has been selected as the initial product for technology transfer, with potential expansion into additional vaccine products.

The company will also secure preferential negotiation rights for vaccines to be introduced through the facility, including both its own proprietary vaccines and broader vaccine products that may be adopted by the Colombian government.

Jaeyong Ahn, president and CEO of SK bioscience, said in a statement that the company will leverage its accumulated expertise in vaccine development and manufacturing to contribute to pandemic preparedness and a sustainable vaccine supply foundation in Latin America.

Lucia Ayala, president of VECOL, said in a statement that the agreement represents a transformative step toward building knowledge and capabilities that will allow Colombia to move forward with a long-term vision toward recovering strategic capacities in public health.

The announcement follows SK bioscience’s April receipt of an “A” ESG rating from MSCI for the third consecutive year, reflecting performance in hazardous chemical management, public health contributions, and board oversight.