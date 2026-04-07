SK bioscience maintains ESG ‘A’ rating for third consecutive year

SK bioscience announced it received an “A” rating for the third consecutive year in the environmental, social, governance (ESG) assessment conducted by Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI), an ESG rating agency.

According to the company, the rating reflects performance in hazardous chemical management, public health contributions, human capital development, and board oversight. MSCI evaluates companies on a seven-point scale from AAA to CCC based on their ability to manage environmental, social, and governance risks.

SK bioscience said its environmental initiatives include maintaining ISO 14001 certification, conducting annual compliance reviews across 12 environmental regulations, and developing a greenhouse gas reduction roadmap tied to business expansion. The company also said it has introduced power purchase agreements to increase renewable energy use and is evaluating hydrogen-based boilers as part of its long-term carbon reduction strategy.

In the social category, the company cited efforts to improve access to healthcare through partnerships with organizations including Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) and the Gates Foundation. SK bioscience said it has expanded supply of influenza and varicella vaccines to more than 30 countries through procurement programs led by organizations such as UNICEF and Pan American Health Organization.

Under the governance category, the company received high marks for ethical management practices and board-centered oversight, including efforts to expand diversity with the appointment of female directors with industry expertise.

SK bioscience said it also has maintained an overall “A” rating for four consecutive years in ESG assessments conducted by the Korea ESG Standards Institute.

The company recently joined a CEPI-supported collaboration with Merck Sharp & Dohme and Hilleman Laboratories to improve manufacturing of a Zaire ebolavirus vaccine. According to the announcement, the project focuses on improving process yield and thermostability to support more scalable vaccine production and broader access in low- and middle-income countries.