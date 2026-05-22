Niowave breaks ground on $75M Actinium-225 production facility in Michigan

The second Lansing facility will add superconducting linear accelerator capacity to support growing demand for radiopharmaceuticals used in targeted cancer therapies.
May 22, 2026
2 min read
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Niowave, a Michigan-based medical isotope production company, has broken ground on a $75 million production facility in Lansing, Michigan that will expand domestic supply of Actinium-225, a critical isotope used in targeted alpha therapy for cancer treatment.

The facility, Niowave’s second dedicated production site in Lansing, will feature multiple proprietary superconducting linear accelerators along with processing and quality systems designed for scalable Ac-225 production, according to the announcement. The site is expected to be operational by 2028 and create approximately 70 jobs, the company said.

Ac-225 is an alpha-emitting isotope used in targeted therapies designed to destroy cancer cells while minimizing impact on healthy tissue, according to the company. Niowave said it has announced two major Ac-225 supply agreements in the past four months, reflecting growing demand from biopharmaceutical companies.

The groundbreaking follows recent investment activity across the broader radiopharmaceutical sector. Earlier this month, PharmaLogic opened a new PET radiopharmaceutical manufacturing facility in Atlanta, Georgia, expanding domestic production and distribution of time-sensitive imaging agents to hospitals and imaging centers across the Southeast. In April, Telix Pharmaceuticals and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals announced a collaboration to co-develop targeted radiopharma therapies.

This piece was created with the help of generative AI tools and edited by our content team for clarity and accuracy.
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