PharmaLogic launches radiopharmaceutical manufacturing site in Georgia

PharmaLogic, a contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, has opened a new positron emission tomography (PET) radiopharmaceutical manufacturing facility in Atlanta, Georgia.

The site is designed to expand domestic production capacity for diagnostic and therapeutic radiopharmaceuticals, while supporting research and development of next-generation products, according to the announcement. The Atlanta location is intended to enable faster distribution of time-sensitive PET radiopharmaceuticals to hospitals and imaging centers across the Southeast, improving supply reliability.

PharmaLogic said the facility is part of a broader investment strategy to expand U.S. radiopharmaceutical infrastructure and address supply constraints. The Atlanta site adds to the company’s growing network of manufacturing locations, which includes recent facility openings in Ohio, New York, Utah and California.

The CDMO said its global network currently delivers more than 2.5 million doses annually, supporting increasing demand for radiopharmaceuticals in diagnostic imaging and targeted therapies.

The expansion builds on PharmaLogic’s earlier efforts to grow its radiopharma manufacturing footprint beyond North America. In 2025, the company announced the acquisition of a majority stake in Norway-based Agilera Pharma to expand capabilities in radiotherapeutic manufacturing and global distribution.