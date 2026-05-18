Thermo Fisher opens bioanalytical lab in Sweden to support drug development

Thermo Fisher Scientific, a life sciences tools and services company headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, has opened a new bioanalytical and biomarker laboratory in Gothenburg, Sweden — through its PPD clinical research business — expanding its global capabilities for pharmaceutical and biotechnology customers.

The laboratory is located within the GoCo Health Innovation City and is equipped with good laboratory practices (GLP) capabilities and instrumentation supporting cell-based assays, immunochemistry, liquid chromatography-mass spectrometry, molecular genomics, flow cytometry, and proteomics. The facility is designed to support both small molecules and complex therapeutic modalities including peptides, antibodies, oligonucleotides, as well as cell and gene therapies across preclinical through post-approval stages.

The Gothenburg lab reportedly complements Thermo Fisher’s existing bioanalytical laboratories in Richmond, Virginia, and Suzhou, China.

Leon Wyszkowski, president of analytical services, clinical research at Thermo Fisher, said in a statement that the laboratory is purpose-built to address the evolving needs of modern drug development, particularly as therapies become more complex and data requirements increase.

The opening in Sweden follows a series of recent product and facility launches by Thermo Fisher. Earlier this month, the company unveiled a single-use bioreactor for scalable cell therapy manufacturing. Last month, Thermo Fisher opened a 4,000-square-foot Bioprocess Design Center at its Plainville, Massachusetts facility to provide hands-on bioprocessing support for customers developing and scaling biologics.