Thermo Fisher launches platform for scalable cell therapy manufacturing

Thermo Fisher Scientific, a global life sciences tools and services company, has unveiled the Gibco CTS DynaXS single-use bioreactor to help cell therapy developers scale manufacturing, supporting cell expansion across development and early clinical volumes.

According to the announcement, the CTS DynaXS single-use bioreactor is designed specifically to address the needs of cell therapy manufacturers, who face increasing pressure to move from “static culture systems to scalable, automation-ready platforms that can support consistent quality, cost control, and cGMP compliance.”

As cell therapies move beyond oncology into a broader range of indications, including autoimmune diseases, Thermo Fisher contends the emerging modalities are driving the need for different process configurations and production scales, while adding complexity to manufacturing across all stages of development and commercialization.

Thermo Fisher’s stirred-tank, single-use system offers a scalable platform from small process development batches to larger cGMP manufacturing runs, according to the company.

“With CTS DynaXS, we are providing a solution designed specifically for cell expansion that aligns with the broader cell therapy manufacturing journey,” Andy Campbell, senior director of research and development at Thermo Fisher, said in a statement. “The single-use bioreactor offers a broad operating range and flexible design, enabling customers to efficiently scale from small to large production across a wide variety of volumes, applications, and cell types.”

With a modular design, 10:1 turndown ratio, and perfusion-compatible configuration, the CTS DynaXS single-use bioreactor supports controlled T cell growth and expansion across process development and manufacturing workflows.

The system — which provides process design control in a compact, space-conscious footprint — features a 10:1 turndown ratio which supports scalable operation and scaled-down process applications within the same platform, while the bioreactor’s perfusion-compatible design enables integration with perfusion-based workflows.