OrganaBio acquires Excellos to expand cell therapy network

OrganaBio, a manufacturer of GMP cells and blood products headquartered in Miami, has acquired the operating assets of Excellos' San Diego, California facility to create a bicoastal cell therapy contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO).

Under the transaction, newly formed subsidiary Excellos Labs will oversee operations at the acquired San Diego facility. Financial terms were not disclosed.

According to the company, the acquisition combines complementary manufacturing and cell processing capabilities across multiple U.S. sites. OrganaBio’s East Coast operations include leukapheresis services through its HemaCenter subsidiary, birth tissue and cord blood sourcing through GaiaGift, ISO 7 cGMP cleanrooms, process development, quality control and analytical testing, peripheral blood mononuclear cell (PBMC) isolation, and cryopreservation services.

Excellos’ San Diego manufacturing site includes five ISO 7 cGMP cleanroom suites supporting autologous and allogeneic cell therapy manufacturing, cell isolation and enrichment, cell expansion, and fill-finish operations. OrganaBio also operates cell processing and cryopreservation laboratories in San Francisco and Irvine, California.

The company said the combined platform is intended to reduce supply chain risk for developers requiring PBMC isolation, cryopreservation, and manufacturing redundancy while maintaining operations under a unified quality framework. Therapeutic programs supported across the network include autologous and allogeneic cell therapies focused on cancer and autoimmune indications.

OrganaBio said both companies will maintain current operations during integration, which is expected to continue over the next 12 months.

The acquisition follows several recent manufacturing consolidation moves across the pharmaceutical services sector. In April, Alcami announced plans to acquire Netherlands-based packaging company Tjoapack to expand packaging, labeling, and Qualified Person release capabilities across North America and Europe. Earlier that month, Adragos Pharma completed its acquisition of Sanofi’s sterile fill-finish facility in Maisons-Alfort, adding pre-filled syringe manufacturing capacity to its European injectables network.